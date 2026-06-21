Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Buys Shares of 3,011 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,011 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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