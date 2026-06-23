Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Invests $2.46 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,644 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $256.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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