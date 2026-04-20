Fundamenta Capital S.A. Makes New Investment in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM

Fundamenta Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 277,491 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $14,987,000. LATAM Airlines Group accounts for about 10.3% of Fundamenta Capital S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fundamenta Capital S.A. owned 0.09% of LATAM Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,295 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,018,218 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 474,593 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LATAM Airlines Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $55.69 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.93. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 136.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi‐brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low‐cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

See Also

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