Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Buys 30,691 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,414 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 2.8% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned approximately 0.29% of Zoetis worth $151,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Opal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its stake in Zoetis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 47,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: The flood of class-action reminders highlights alleged investor harm and creates another headline risk for Zoetis, which can weigh on sentiment while litigation moves forward. Article Title

The flood of class-action reminders highlights alleged investor harm and creates another headline risk for Zoetis, which can weigh on sentiment while litigation moves forward. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms allege securities-law violations tied to the same class period, reinforcing uncertainty around prior disclosures and potentially keeping pressure on the stock. Article Title

Several law firms allege securities-law violations tied to the same class period, reinforcing uncertainty around prior disclosures and potentially keeping pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings backdrop remains a separate concern: Zoetis previously missed both EPS and revenue estimates, which may continue to influence investor caution.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ZTS opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $164.32. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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