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GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Apartment Investment and Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 379,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.26% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2,561.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 47,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $2.65 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment and Management Company NYSE: AIV, commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco's core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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