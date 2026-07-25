GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 43,500 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.15% of Atlanta Braves worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $21,043,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,661,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $104,993,000 after purchasing an additional 377,307 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 504.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,158 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 363,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 317,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,202,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $86,898,000 after purchasing an additional 233,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.50.

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Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -139.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust NASDAQ: BATRK is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust's primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust's portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves' home since 2017.

Further Reading

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