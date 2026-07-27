Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 5,207 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $522.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $521.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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