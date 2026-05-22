Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,642,657,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,531,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Qualcomm as a potential beneficiary of AI growth, including its Snapdragon X Elite/Plus PC processors and expanding opportunities in data center and AI infrastructure. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Qualcomm as a potential beneficiary of AI growth, including its Snapdragon X Elite/Plus PC processors and expanding opportunities in data center and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm was also cited as an alternative AI stock as investors look beyond Nvidia, reinforcing the bull case that QCOM could still have upside from broader AI demand. Article Title

Qualcomm was also cited as an alternative AI stock as investors look beyond Nvidia, reinforcing the bull case that QCOM could still have upside from broader AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage notes Qualcomm’s AI business gains, including CPU and ASIC performance, and points out that the company remains a holding in Ken Fisher’s portfolio, which may support investor confidence. Article Title

Recent coverage notes Qualcomm’s AI business gains, including CPU and ASIC performance, and points out that the company remains a holding in Ken Fisher’s portfolio, which may support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was modest in size, so it is unlikely to be a major fundamental concern, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was modest in size, so it is unlikely to be a major fundamental concern, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: QCOM has also been hit by a broader semiconductor selloff tied to valuation concerns and profit-taking after the AI rally, with investors cautious ahead of major chip earnings. Article Title

QCOM has also been hit by a broader semiconductor selloff tied to valuation concerns and profit-taking after the AI rally, with investors cautious ahead of major chip earnings. Negative Sentiment: One market update said Qualcomm fell as the semiconductor sector weakened ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, suggesting the stock’s recent decline is being driven more by sector rotation than by a single Qualcomm-specific setback. Article Title

Qualcomm Stock Up 5.4%

QCOM stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $247.90. The company's 50-day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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