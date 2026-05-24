Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce T. Pettet acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.89 per share, with a total value of $39,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $303,403.34. This trade represents a 15.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip Widman bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,904. This trade represents a 12.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,615. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGR

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $638.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 0.21. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $141.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.26 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is -60.27%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Free Report).

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