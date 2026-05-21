Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 328,200 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 328,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 643.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,546 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

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Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The business had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 19,858 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $472,620.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 388,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,240,492.80. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,236,814.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,415,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,691,732.20. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,562. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report).

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