Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,600 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 34,239 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $32,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 229,630 shares of the mining company's stock worth $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 46,141 shares of the mining company's stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $145.28 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $122.32 and a 1 year high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $278.00 to $260.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $302.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Agnico Eagle Announces Investment in Cadillac Mines Corporation

Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Cadillac Mines Upsizes IPO to $385 Million as Agnico Eagle Takes 11% Position

The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result.

Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Do Agnico Eagle Mines’ Earnings Cuts Reveal Fragility In Its Gold Price Assumptions?

Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment-focused coverage from Zacks labeled AEM a “Bear of the Day” and said the stock is facing a weaker outlook, which may add to near-term caution among traders. Bear of the Day: Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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