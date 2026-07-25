Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,727 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,790 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $88,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.88.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GE stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $341.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $261.71 and a twelve month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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