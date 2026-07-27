Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Free Report) by 14,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.65% of Americas Gold and Silver worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,501,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 3,813,582 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 110.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 706,630 shares of the company's stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 811,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 81,494 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USAS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAS

Americas Gold and Silver Price Performance

Shares of USAS opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Free Report).

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