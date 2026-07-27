Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,456 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 26,452 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,605.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $775,048,000 after buying an additional 3,743,314 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

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Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1%

Oracle stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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