Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 185,210 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Option Care Health worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $95,580,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $70,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $61,787,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $42,739,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This represents a 49.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,723,319.36. The trade was a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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