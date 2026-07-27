Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,359 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 205,311 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Perrigo worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1,495.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,983,369 shares of the company's stock worth $208,568,000 after buying an additional 1,101,154 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,138,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,110,000 after buying an additional 420,626 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,658,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,848,000 after buying an additional 1,029,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,397,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 320,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $10.08 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $841.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. Perrigo's payout ratio is -8.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRGO

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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