Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,165 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $20,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 221,647 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $77,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,432 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Freedom Capital upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $376.04 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.77 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $351.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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