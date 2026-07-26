Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,772 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.40% of Timken worth $27,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Timken by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 211,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,884,000 after acquiring an additional 427,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Timken Stock Up 0.3%

Timken stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Timken's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timken Company will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,323.44. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 197,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,923.35. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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