Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 16,543 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 202,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 148,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,652,000. Finally, Element Squared LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,322,187.20. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $974,014.80. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 120,482 shares of company stock worth $8,200,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $68.98 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halozyme Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here