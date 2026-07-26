Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 39,000 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Edison International by 112.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Edison International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Edison International by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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