Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 56,475 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,725 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,475 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock worth $2,641,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,626,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TotalEnergies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.14.

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TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 8.29%.The company had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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