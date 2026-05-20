Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,420 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 13,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $900,912,000 after buying an additional 3,141,844 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cigna Group by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $916,434,000 after buying an additional 1,855,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after buying an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,311 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $615,781,000 after buying an additional 753,865 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cigna Group by 1,299.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 635,706 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $174,965,000 after buying an additional 590,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $291.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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