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Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gabelli Funds reduced its ExxonMobil stake by 12.1% in the first quarter, selling 87,300 shares and retaining 634,390 shares valued at approximately $107.6 million. Institutional investors collectively own 61.8% of XOM.
  • ExxonMobil beat quarterly expectations with $1.16 in earnings per share and $83.16 billion in revenue, while revenue increased 2.4% year over year. The company also maintains a $1.03 quarterly dividend, equivalent to a 2.6% yield.
  • Analysts have a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $163.25 price target, compared with the stock’s reported price of $156.88; recent targets range from $154 to $182.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,390 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 87,300 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $107,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,102,708,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $156.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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