Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $18,708,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,859,700. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,040,691 shares of company stock worth $507,675,380. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.97. 2,158,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,834. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.18 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.65. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALAB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here