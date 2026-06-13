Gagnon Advisors LLC Buys 168,891 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,277 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 168,891 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises approximately 4.3% of Gagnon Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Five9 worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,572.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 2,327.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Five9 from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 8,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $214,482.45. Following the sale, the executive owned 281,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,983,816.52. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $145,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Five9 Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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