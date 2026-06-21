Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC Invests $912,000 in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $912,000. nVent Electric makes up 0.9% of Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,265,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 499.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company's stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $177.20 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $179.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. This trade represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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