Galaxy Digital Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,800 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Galaxy Digital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Chevron comprises about 0.2% of Galaxy Digital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.49 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. The company has a market capitalization of $387.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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