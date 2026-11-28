Galaxy Digital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWDI - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,108,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,243,000. Forward Industries comprises about 4.1% of Galaxy Digital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galaxy Digital Inc. owned about 9.96% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FWDI. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Forward Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 901.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 106,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Forward Industries alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWDI shares. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Forward Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Forward Industries from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forward Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Forward Industries

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWDI opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries is a Solana (SOL) focused digital asset treasury company with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL-related digital assets, protocols and businesses. The company's mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL. Additionally, Forward Industries engages with, provides tools to, and invests in the Solana protocol, Solana developers, and Solana-related projects to further develop the SOL ecosystem. In September 2025, Forward Industries announced a $1.65 billion private investment in public equity offering led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital with participation with C/M Capital Partners, LP, one of Forward Industries' largest existing Shareholders, to initiate a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy and further align the company with the fast-growing Solana ecosystem.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Forward Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Forward Industries wasn't on the list.

While Forward Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report