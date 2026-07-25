Galaxy Digital Inc. Takes Position in STUB $STUB

Galaxy Digital Inc. purchased a new position in STUB (NYSE:STUB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. STUB accounts for about 0.2% of Galaxy Digital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Galaxy Digital Inc. owned 0.09% of STUB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STUB alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STUB. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in STUB in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STUB in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Streams sold 28,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $371,473.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,561,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,325,808.44. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nayaab Islam sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $39,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,451,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,412,015.64. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 413,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of STUB to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on STUB from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on STUB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of STUB from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of STUB to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STUB

STUB Price Performance

NYSE STUB opened at $8.26 on Friday. STUB has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -13.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $446.05 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STUB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About STUB

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider STUB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STUB wasn't on the list.

While STUB currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here