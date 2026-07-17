Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the transaction, the president owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,332.26. This trade represents a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $260,396.24. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.08. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. CLEAR Secure's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded CLEAR Secure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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