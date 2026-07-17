Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DINO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report).

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