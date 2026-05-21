Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,701 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,196 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 12,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,632,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.92.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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