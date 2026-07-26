Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,301 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $332.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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