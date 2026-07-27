Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,150 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.37% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 95.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,694 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.0%. Enerpac Tool Group's dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. NYSE: EPAC is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company's products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac's core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

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