Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Free Report) TSE: RCI.B by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.10% of Rogers Communication worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communication during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communication during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rogers Communication Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 27.54%.The firm's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communication Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communication's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Rogers Communication from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Rogers Communication from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Rogers Communication

Rogers Communication Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

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