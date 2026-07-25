Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $117.60 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,597 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 58,262 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.24% of AMETEK worth $117,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Wall Street Zen lowered AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.29.

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AMETEK Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE AME opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.61 and a fifty-two week high of $244.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

See Also

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