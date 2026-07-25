Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $119.50 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,403 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 279,376 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing accounts for 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.05% of Modine Manufacturing worth $119,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company's stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD opened at $241.46 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $262.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.62. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $98.90 and a 1 year high of $323.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $250.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 1,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $300,961.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,369,081.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,669. This represents a 26.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,302 shares of company stock worth $15,928,759 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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