Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.25 Million Holdings in Graham Corporation $GHM

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.09% of Graham worth $19,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Graham by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Graham by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Graham by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,212 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Graham Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Graham stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49. Graham Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $125.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.95 million. Graham had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graham Corporation will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Graham to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Graham from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Graham from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Graham from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Graham

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

See Also

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