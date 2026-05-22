Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Knowles Corporation $KN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,034 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 32,423 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Knowles worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 3,500 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company's stock.

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Knowles Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. Knowles Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $111,986.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,357.79. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 142,857 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $4,749,995.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 883,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,383,656.75. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,894. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. Zacks Research raised Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.33.

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About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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