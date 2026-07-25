Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $29.32 Million Holdings in Nathan's Famous, Inc. $NATH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,086 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 7.12% of Nathan's Famous worth $29,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nathan's Famous by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nathan's Famous by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nathan's Famous by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan's Famous by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nathan's Famous by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 884 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Nathan's Famous Stock Down 0.1%

NATH opened at $98.18 on Friday. Nathan's Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $113.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $401.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a negative return on equity of 179.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Nathan's Famous Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Nathan's Famous's dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nathan's Famous in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nathan's Famous presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NATH

Nathan's Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous Inc is a quick-service restaurant company known for its signature all-beef hot dogs and classic American fast-food offerings. The company operates and franchises a network of dining outlets under the Nathan's Famous brand, serving items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and specialty sides. In addition to its restaurant business, Nathan's Famous markets frozen and refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers across North America.

The company traces its origins to 1916, when founder Nathan Handwerker opened a modest walk-up stand on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

Further Reading

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