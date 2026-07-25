Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $53.77 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,737 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 99,608 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Newmont were worth $53,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Newmont by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $873,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,018 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $739,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,619,000 after buying an additional 2,294,396 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $175.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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