Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $63.40 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 97,015 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.32% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $63,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 203,856 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,315,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $53,928,000 after buying an additional 66,148 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company's stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.98. The company had revenue of $309.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.27 million. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Telephone and Data Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc NYSE: TDS is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

Further Reading

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