Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $4.92 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,366 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 693.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after buying an additional 6,362,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $374,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $167.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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