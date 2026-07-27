Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,529 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of Brunswick worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Down 0.0%

Brunswick stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. Brunswick Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.81%.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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