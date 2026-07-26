Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,723 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 25.69%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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