Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,890 Shares of Rogers Corporation $ROG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,264 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 11,890 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.07% of Rogers worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 19.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Rogers by 6,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Rogers news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $112,805.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $749,543.65. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROG

Rogers Trading Down 2.1%

ROG stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. Rogers Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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