Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,926 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,926 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.15% of Helios Technologies worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,806,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,530,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,787,000 after buying an additional 112,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 68,182 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 854,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,583,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLIO

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Technologies

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $229,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,171,444.16. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

HLIO opened at $78.93 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Helios Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. Helios Technologies's payout ratio is 26.37%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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