Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 18,625 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,448 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,625 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,743,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,525,000 after buying an additional 5,595,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 831.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592,030 shares of the company's stock worth $321,486,000 after buying an additional 4,991,550 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,084,645 shares of the company's stock worth $982,196,000 after buying an additional 2,016,101 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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