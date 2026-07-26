Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 23,600 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,950 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,837 shares of the company's stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,733 shares of the company's stock worth $66,890,000 after buying an additional 82,833 shares during the period. Amiral Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $6,258,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,208.04. This trade represents a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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