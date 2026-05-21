Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,757 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,486,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,367 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.55.

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Cigna Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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